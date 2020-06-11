Helpline Foundation hails Aliyu @ 50 for selfless service

The commendation was contained in a press statement issued by the President of the foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, made available to journalists in Abuja.

She, specifically commended the minister for choosing to celebrate her golden age with orphans in Gwako community and widows in different parts of the territory, stressing that her decision to identify with the less privileged in the society was in line with the vision and mission of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja.

Ahmadu, who described the minister as a woman with a golden heart, also stressed that her contributions towards gender parity and campaign against gender based violence are quite immeasurable and commendable.

“Congratulations on half a century of making the world around you brighter. Indeed, you make 50 look amazing. May the next 50 years be even better than the first. You are the youngest 50-year-old we ever know.

“You have so much to be proud of at 50, because you look great for any age-and incredible at 50. Your decision to celebrate your golden age with orphans and less privileged in the society is a testament of your golden heart and in recognition of Allah’s favour in your life. Congratulations!” the statement noted.

Ahmadu called on other well meaning Nigerians to use their various positions of authority to uplift the less privileged in the society.