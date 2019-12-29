Heed Obasanjo’s warning on borrowings, experts tell FG

UGO AMADI and COMFORT EKELEME

Reactions have been trailing the alarm raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the Federal Government’s continued borrowing for projects with the industry watchers maintained that there is urgent need for the Federal Government to listen to the concern raised by the ex-president for the future of the nation’s economy.

Obasanjo had said things might get worse for Nigeria because the country needs 50 per cent of its foreign earning to service the debts.

The former president said he’s worried for the future generation, who will have to pay the loans.

According to him, Nigeria’s total external debt as at 2015 was about $10.32billion.

“Such a situation talks about an impending bankruptcy. No entity can survive while devoting 50 per cent of its revenue to debt servicing”, Obasanjo warned.

In a chat with Weekend Champion, Managing Director, Maxifund Investment and Securities Plc, Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu who maintained that there is nothing wrong in borrowing, said that Nigerian, over the years borrow for consumption.

He said, “We borrow for the purposes of executing a project so as to have the opportunity of paying back, a situation where you borrow and did not use it for the purpose for which you borrowed, you are tending to liquidate yourself or even going into bankruptcy.

“The unfortunate thing now is that, in Nigeria, we have been borrowing just for consumption, even when we borrow for consumption, we miss apply the money and that will make us go bankrupt as far as I am concerned. The problem we have is that we have borrowed much more. we were owing so much when Obasanjo came to power and they were able to settle with both London Club and Paris Club.

“it is unfortunate that both the National Assembly and the executives, even the judiciary are not even considering the effect of borrowing on our economy, the service of those facilities is more than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). I think that is what is making Obasanjo to believe that we are going bankrupt and you can’t blame him for that.That is a good warning he has given now, and I think the government has to listen to that and reconsider our borrowing of more and more money and think of the future of Nigeria, think of our GDP, think of the repayment plan,” he said.

Speaking further, Unegbu noted that Nigeria is mostly dependent on oil which the price can fluctuate at anytime.

He said, “Our population growth is increasing, the budget cannot take us out of our current state, that is another reason why Obasanjo is saying that we might go bankruptcy is we don’t control our borrowing.

“I think looking at these situations and with the statistics available to us, we must listen to him and see how to control the borrowings, apply what we have. Unemployment is rising seriously and that is what we have to consider, somehow I agree with him, we must have to control our borrowing,” Unegbu said.

Also in his reaction, an international investment and business expert and Managing Consultant, RTC Advisory Services Ltd, Dr. Vincent Nwani, raised fresh concerns on the continued borrowing by the Federal Government, saying it possesses a great danger for the nation’s economy

Nwani gave an analysis of the nation’s debt burden and the lackluster economic status of the country, stressing that the national Gross Domestic Product growth rate at the moment was too weak.

In a telephone interview with Weekend Champion, Nwani maintained that borrowing for developmental projects was not bad, but currently, the nation has not seen any positive effect on the funds they borrowed so far.

“Currently, what we are still doing is debt servicing using a huge proportion of the annual budget to pay the debt. That is serious because the money that you would have used for other things is now being used to pay the debt.

“So, we have a problem with debt really. The debt is still mounting and the servicing that we are doing is quite huge. We are using over 20 percent of our budget to service debt. “I don’t know what they meant by saying we have no problem with our debt. We have a very serious problem with debt. We should not even accumulate further debt beyond what we currently owe.”

He said that currently Nigeria debt burden is huge and they are about borrowing and the cost of servicing government’s debt in the four-year had been on the increase with each passing year.

He added that the effect of borrowing on the masses was the concern of the nation’s economic experts. According to him, Nigerians were feeling the effect of world currencies’ crashes and slow global trade growth put at 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

‘’At the rate the country is bowing, we are likely mortgaging our unborn children and that is not fair. As a matter of fact, we may likely be the Greece of Africa. He noted

He expressed that the country doesn’t need to borrow to raise money, rather the nation can use the NLNG model to run other increase its revenue. Also, he noted Nigeria can borrow a leaf from Saudi Armco that sold ten percent of the company to raise billions of dollars..

He affirmed that the Federal Government has a revenue challenge and attention should rather be focused on revenue generation rather than debt.

