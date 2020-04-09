Health Insurance: Sterling Bank partners over 1,000 hospitals

COMFORT EKELEME

Sterling Bank Plc said it has entered into partnership with more than 1, 000 reputable healthcare​ centres​ and hospitals nationwide to launch a health insurance scheme.​

The scheme gives Nigerians access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services nationwide.​ ​

Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking,​ Sterling Bank,​ Shina Atilola who disclosed​ this in a statement​ in Lagos,​ said​ “Sterling Bank understands that the fear of high bills​ is responsible​ for the medical​ complications​ of many​ citizens​ who resort​ to self-medication​ instead of going to the hospital for treatment.

“As a responsible financial institution, we​ have partnered with more than 1, 000 reputable healthcare​ centres​ and​ hospitals nationwide​ so that​ Nigerians​ can​ enjoy life. This is because we want​ Nigerians​ to​ enjoy medical, dental, optical and pharmaceutical coverage worth N500,000 in a year,”​ he said.

According to him, the package is open to everyone irrespective of​ the​ bank​ being​ patronised​ and​ registration is entirely digital.​ Under the scheme,​ an enrollee can visit a hospital​ twice in a month​ or​ 24 times in a year and also have access to basic X-ray services once in a month.​ ​

He​ explained that​ the subscription​ cost to the​ health insurance​ scheme​ is N7, 500​ annually.​ And it​ can be bought for self, family members, staff and as a gift to people in need while payment validates the subscription, he said.​

The​ Divisional Head​ remarked that “We know how important health is and​ recognise​ that the cost of good healthcare can be discouraging. That is why we​ have curated what can be referred to as the best health solution in recent times in the whole country, promising​ effective​ time management and quality service delivery.”​

He said, “The​ product again reinforces our commitment to the important sector in Nigeria. We have done this for many years and we will continue to look for ways to better the lives of the Nigerian people. We understand that a healthy nation is a prosperous nation. We want to give every Nigerian access to quality healthcare service so they can grow the country’s economy.”​ ​

