Happening Now : Lagos Balogun market on fire

There is a report of another fire outbreak at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos.

This came barely five days after the fire outbreak at a popular Amu Timber Market in Mushin Lagos where traders lost millions of naira worth of goods and property.

According to an eye witness some buildings housing many shops at the Balogun Market were have caught fire which broke out from Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

The inferno, according to eyewitnesses spread to about five structures and firefighters are currently battling to put it out.

Traders are, however, in a great panic as they are trying to salvage their goods and move to safety.

