Gunmen kill retired Army General, ex- MILAD at Lagos drinking joint

Gunmen on Thursday shot dead the son of a retired Nigerian Army General and one-time Military Administrator of Ondo State, Brigadier General Babakayode Ekundayo Opaleye (retd).

The deceased, identified as Muyiwa Babafumilayo Opaleye, was shot dead at a popular drinking joint on Adekunle Kuye Street, Surulere, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the gunmen, about four in number, shot the deceased dead at close range and then bolted.

One of the friends of the deceased, simply identified as Kunle, who tried to rush him to the hospital, was arrested and taken to Soloki Police Station.

It was learnt that all efforts made at convincing the police that the deceased was his friend fell on deaf ears.

It was gathered that Kunle was interrogated and made to write a statement, while Opaleye’s body was taken to a morgue.

“Unfortunately, Kunle, who made spirited efforts to save his friend, was clamped into detention, while the case was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba for further investigation,” one Fatai, who claimed to have witnessed the shooting, said.

It was also gathered that Opa, as Opaleye was popularly called, is the last born of the family of the retired General.

He was said to be working with a sporting outfit: City Sports, and lives at Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island.

He reportedly frequents Surulere where he has a lot of friends and admirers.

His killing sparked off a lot of sympathy and emotions from his Facebook friends, who lamented his demise in words like: Unbelievable; So sad; A sad loss.

Police sources said already, crack homicide detectives at the SCID have swung into action after receiving marching orders from both Commissioner of the Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, and the Deputy Commissioner in. Charge of the SCID, Yetunde Longe.

It was gathered that they were given 48 hours to unravel the mystery surrounding the dastardly act and arrest the perpetrators.

