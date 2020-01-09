Gunmen abduct 4 seminarians from Catholic school in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday night attacked the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary, situated in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road and made away with four seminarians.

According to the Registrar of the school, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, the incident happened between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM on Wednesday night.

He said the, “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020, between 10.30-11:00 pm.

” After headcount of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release,” Reverend Usman said in response to enquiries.

Police is yet to make a statement on the incidence as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

