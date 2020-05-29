Guber election: IGP redeploys new CPs to Edo, Ondo, 9 others

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edinburgh and Ondo states, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations in the country.

The affected officers and new posting according to a statement by Frank Mba Force Spokesman are: Osun State CP Undie J. Adie, Edo State CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Bauchi State CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Ebonyi State CP Philip Sule Maku, Bauchi State CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, Ondo State CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, Oyo State CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Eastern Port CP Evelyn T. Peterside, EOD CP Okon Etim Ene, Airport Command CP Bello Maikwashi and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) CP Olukolu Tairu Shina

The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

