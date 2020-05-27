Groups hail Akeredolu over appointment of Rights activist, Odili

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Campaign for Democracy (CD)and Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA)have commended the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for nominating Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, a pillar and staunch member of their organization and Community of Civil Society into Ondo State Board of Public Procurement.

In a release jointly signed by the Southwest CD Chairman, Elder Olaseinde Aina, and the National Administrative Secretary of CNCRA, Engr. Segun Olojuola, praised Governor iAkeredolu for the appointment.

The groups said Akeredolu was among few governors who recognised the efforts and sacrifices of Pro-democracy and human rights groups in democratization of Nigeria polity which previous administration nationwide did not.

The groups described him as an epitome of good leader, selfless service and truth.

They advised the governor not to allow the antics of his detractors to make him slack, weary, and unmotivated.

Rather, he should be more focused and unperturbed as members of civil rights groups need transformational leadership with high sense of humanity which the governor represents.

The groups thanked the Governor with a promise to ensure good working relationship between CNCRA and the government, stressing that the governor should embark on mass sensitization to ensure that his government subsists 2021.

They reminded him of their complaint regarding holding charge in Ondo State, noting that the concept is ungodly, and anti human.

The two groups also appealed to Akeredolu to look into bail conditions in the state judiciary, noting that a situation where suspects are requested to produce GL 12 and above in the civil service to stand a surety in court is uncalled for and baseless.

