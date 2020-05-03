Group within APC cedes guber ticket to Ondo North

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state,a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity Forum has zoned its governorship ticket to Ondo North.

The incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is also from Ondo North Senatorial District.

The aspirants in the Forum unanimously took the decision in their virtual meeting held through ‘WhatsApp group’ due to the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the governorship aspirants who spoke in confidence to our correspondent shortly before the Aspirants released their communiqué said all Aspirants in the Unity Forum have finally resolved to cede the governorship mandate to Ondo North.

They also agreed to jointly present a credible consensus candidate who will tackle Akeredolu.

The communiqué stated that the Forum’s governorship Aspirants resolve to cede the ticket to Ondo North was democratic.

It said” the unprecedented mutual relationship among the aspirants made it possible for them to democratically voted to decide the senatorial district to produce the next APC governorship candidate for the October 10th, Governorship Election in Ondo State.

“They decided in favour of Ondo North after counting the votes as follows; Seven against three in favour of Ondo North Senatorial District and all the governorship Aspirants who participated in the virtual WhatsApp group meeting were happy with the outcome of the election.

“The election has exposed the undemocratic leadership attitude of Alhaji Ali Olanusi who single handedly picked seven-man Screening Committee in order to sell the APC governorship ticket to the highest bidder as alleged by some aggrieved party stakeholders, aspirants and members of the party.”

The Chairman of the Governorship aspirants of the Unity Forum, Dr Olusegun Abraham, also confirmed through telephone to dislodge Akeredolu with consensus candidate from Ondo North.

According to the communiqué,”we agreed to present only one Aspirant that will contest the party gubernatorial primary election later this year, to present the best candidate in order to win both primary and general elections and ceding the governorship mandate to Ondo North.

The aspirants also assured the public that they are united and still very much together as an indivisible family.

They further solicited the cooperation of all the APC stakeholders, youth and women wings of the party and general public in order ensure victory at the coming poll.

The virtual meeting presided over by Dr Olusegun Abraham according to the Forum’s stakeholders has further exposed the alleged incompetence of Chief Ali Olanusi to lead the APC’s group

The group lamented that Olanusi was saddled with the responsibility of salvaging the Ondo State APC and leading the Unity Forum of Ondo State to victory in the governorship election by working with all the stakeholders and Aspirants of the party,but allegedly compromised the Forum.

“He set up a seven-man Screening Committee headed by Senator Yele Omogunwa and Prof Sola Ehindero as Secretary.He single handedly picked seven members of the Screening Committee without the consent of the party stakeholders or the Aspirants.

” Three of the members of the Screening Committee are from Ondo South District and two out of the three are from Ali Olanusi’s former party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and two of the members from Ondo Central are also from the same local government which shows his own personal agenda” The group stressed.

A youth group in the state, The Integrity Group (TIG), had earlier urged to resign as the Chairman of the Unity Forum of Ondo State APC within 48 hours or to face suspension from the party over the allegation of N50 million he collected from one of the APC governorship Aspirants to emerge as candidate of the group as alleged by some notable Unity Forum members.

Its president, Mathew Olokere and some leaders of the Forum maintained that Olanusi and Oke have ulterior motive of hijacking APC for PDP in Ondo State or pave way for the emergence of Akeredolu.

The stakeholders had asked Olanusi (the former deputy governor) to step aside and allow an independent body to probe the allegation but has remained the judge in his own case.

