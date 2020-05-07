Group to Tinubu: No room for Akeredolu’s second term in Ondo

You are rebels, says APC

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Integrity Groups (IG) has urged the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, against supporting Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term bid.

Members of the group are stalwarts of the ruling APC in the state, who decried the situation of things under the present administration of Akeredolu.

A statement signed by its Coordinator, Sunday Ogunmola, stated: “We are compelled to write this open letter to you because of the precarious state of affairs of the state under Governor Akeredolu.

“There is no doubt that you are globally acknowledged as the best Political Game Changer in Nigeria because God himself has used you to survive several political adversities and has also used you to install hundreds of State and Federal Lawmakers, Senators, Governors, and President.

“This is unprecedented in political history of Nigeria and this is the major reason we direct this letter to you, not only because of your political sagacity but also our tradition in Yoruba land which teaches us to respect leaders (“Asiwaju”) and also to call them to order if they choose wrong path.

“We have chosen this medium to reach out to you due to the feelers we are getting that you and Chief Bisi Akande, the former Governor of Osun state are supporting the reelection of Akeredolu, we intend to bring to your notice in the full glare of the Nigeria public the government of Akeredolu and his family members.”

The statement described the present situation in the state as depressive,stressing that residents in the state know Akeredolu more better than you do and Chief Bisi Akande.

It said” The Integrity Groups (IG) are the Civil Servants, the Artisans, the Politicians, the Clergies, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the ACCOMORRON, the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs and everybody in Ondo State.

“God has blessed you beyond your widest imagination and it will be disservice to Oduduwa land if the entire Ondo State people see you from the bottom of their hearts as the albatross and source of their agony if you support Akeredolu for second term as Ondo State Governor.

“In 2012, you made him an ‘unpopular’ candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) governorship candidate which gingered him to come back and win the 2016 APC Governorship Primary Election with the help of John Odigie- Oyegun’s rigging strategy.

“Many people are blaming you today for the over 38 percent students of Adekunle Ajasin University who have been forced out of school and dropped their educational programmes due to the over 300 percent increment in their tuition fees. Dr Olusegun Agagu University of Technology Okitipupa, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and other higher institutions of learning in Ondo State are no more havens for the children of the poor where to acquire knowledge due to the man you introduced into Ondo politics in 2012.

“The expectant mothers in Ondo State are no more happy with you because of the man you imposed as ACN Candidate in 2012.

“The Mother and Child Hospital where they used to have access to free childbirth delivery including the caesarean section service has turned into big venture for personal gains.

“We have listed all the reasons why we should not allow Governor Akeredolu to smear your good name in his already failed second term bid. Over 30, 000 signatories from Ondo State have agreed to come together and raise a “Yellow Card” to stop you, Chief Akande and others from allowing Governor Akeredolu to dent your good image.

The group lamented that its members are largely divided in Ondo State APC , stressing that Akeredolu is the sole architect of it all for sponsoring Action Alliance (AA) candidates against the ruling Party candidates, which led to the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 General Election.

It said, “We are ready to lay down our lives to make sure Akeredolu do not destroy the future of our children unborn generation, Chief Obafemi Awolowo died some 34years ago and we never regret the support he gave to Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Lagos State, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo in Ogun State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin in Ondo State and Chief Bola Ige of Oyo state, because he supported the right, God fearing and incorruptible men.

“That is why his name is still a constant denominator in every home in Africa till today. What will anyone say about our revered Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande after both of you have transited if you allow someone like Akeredolu to continue in our State?

“We are not begging you to support any candidate but to make sure that the incumbent Governor and those he used in Action Alliance (AA) to destroy (APC) in Ondo State not to go unpunished because there is no reason why a bad character like him should be allowed to have access to nomination form let alone contesting for Governorship election the APC.

Reacting, the APC’s Director of Media &Publicity, Steve Otaloro, described the Integrity Group as faceless organisation being sponsored by enemies of the ruling APC and the opposition to break the cohesion within the party ahead of the governorship poll in few months’ time.

He said,”We know their antics, they have failed in the past and they will continue to fail in their mission of destruction.

Otaloro urged party stakeholders to be more concerned with transparency and fairness of the coming primary exercise and not the support of any non-voting national leaders.

