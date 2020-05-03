Group lauds NDDC mgt, urges Buhari to confirm Pondei

Making the commendation during a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the President of the Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates, Comrade Kelvin Ebi Thomas, said the group resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the IMC because of its commitment to the on-going forensic audit.

In a resolution jointly signed by the President, the Secretary, Ambassador Jude Taunu and a legal practitioner, Mr Iheanyi Amadi, the group appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of Prof Pondei to make him the substantive Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC.

Thomas said: “We have no doubt that Prof. Pondei as the substantive Managing Director of NDDC will deliver and as well bring good and sustainable development in our dear Niger Delta region.”

He said the group was also urging all religious, traditional leaders, various youth groups, NGO’s and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to fully support the Pondei-led IMC.

Thomas remarked that as those campaigning for peace and development of the Niger Delta region, they had reviewed the activities of the NDDC and agreed to take a stand on the allegation of N5.5 billion contract said to have been awarded by the IMC.

He affirmed: “We want to categorically state that we have done a “fact check” on the allegation that the Niger Delta Development Commission fraudulently awarded a N5.5 Billion Naira contract to a Port Harcourt-based company Sinora Concepts Services Limited. The alleged contract was for supposed to be for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers in the fight against Corona virus in the nine member states of the Commission.

“Based on our findings, we, therefore, declare the said allegation is false and baseless. The truth is that the allegation is the handiwork of faceless and wicked politicians using paid groups to tarnish the image of the Prof. Pondei-led IMC in the eyes of the public. We are aware that they want to sabotage his good works and as well stop the on-going forensic audit.”

Thomas said that the group would resist all paid media allegations against the Interim Management of the NDDC. “We are equally advising those behind these wicked and mischievous allegations to go to the media and withdraw them,” he said.