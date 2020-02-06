Group issues 7 day ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu, demands return of okada

Save Climate and Democracy Naija Coalition has rejected the ban on the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in some areas of Lagos State, and has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to either lift the ban or face mass action.

The Spokesman of the group, Mr. Ayo Ademiluyi, said in Lagos that Sanwo-Olu would face a city-wide “#tackbacklagos protest” in the state; if the ban was not lifted before February 11.

“The group hereby issues the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government a seven-day ultimatum to cease and dissipate on February 11; to reverse the ban on “Okada” and “Keke” operators.

“We shall on the said date hold citywide “#tackbacklagos protest.

“We have argued copiously that the unscientific ban; without an entire upgrade of the existing transportation system and industrialisation to absorb the large army of the unemployed will lead to crisis.

“Lagosians have been trekking long distances like the Biblical Children of Israel,” he said.

Ademiluyi said that the palliative measures of the state government could not address the problems already on the ground.

He warned that the group would not hesitate to take legal actions against the state government; if the ban was not lifted.

The group leader, decried the alleged “bloody repression” of the motorcyclists and tricyclists who were protesting against the ban on Wednesday at Iyana Ipaja.

Lagos State Government officially banned the operation of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada as well as auto-rickshaws/tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP from operating in 15 local governments in the state.

The 15 Local Governments and Local Council Development Centres affected by the ban on Okada and tricycles include the following; Apapa, Apapa Iganmu, Lagos Mainland, Yaba, Surulere, Itire Ikate, Coker Aguda, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island. Others include Ikeja, Onigbongo, Ojodu, Ikoyi-Obalende, Iru Ikoyi-Obalande, and Lagos Island East.