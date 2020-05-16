Group faulted repatriation policy of Northern Governors, plans to ban Almajiri system

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A group under the umbrella of Concerned Almajiris has faulted the repatriation of Almajiri policy during the CIVID- 19 pandemic and the proposed plans by the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) to ban Almajiri system in the North.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Correspondents Office, Maiduguri on Saturday, the group led by its leader Abdulgafar Onuchi, said: “The Almajiri system doesn’t deserve to be banned by a government which claims to drive to educate its citizens, instead, in case of irregularities attached to the system, appropriate solution should be provided to such irregularities and the system be preserved “,

“The Almajiri system is a system of formal knowledge seeking which has been in existence and practised in Northern Nigeria prior to the invasion of the region by the colonialist. It has lasted for centuries”, the group added.

Onuchi ,who is also a chemical engineer and Almajiri, said the Almajiri system has produced prominent Nigerian in academics and business such as Sheik Usman Danfodio; Sheik Abdullahi Ngandu, Sheik Mohammed Bello, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi; Sheik Ibrahim Salleh, Sheik Ishaka Rabiu, Professor Sani Imam ( of blessed memory), an Almajiri who rose to Professor of Economics History at the UNIMAID among other prominent Nigerians.

He said: “The repatriation of Almajiris and the manner in which they were embarrassed and humiliated is against the constitutional right of every Nigerian. Therefore, the act of repatriations alone is display of inhumanity in the blood of the Northern Governors Forum involved in the act. The act is not in line with the Islamic principles which enjoin someone who is in a place that is affected by a plague not to leave (to prevent the spread of the plague) and someone outside the affected area not to enter the area (also to prevent him from contacting the plague). “

The Western system of education which the Governors advocate, according to the group, is not free from flaws and irregularities such as cultism, prostitution, sexual harassment, drug abuse and so on but none of the Governors is thinking about banning the system because of psychological submissiveness to the western world.

Onuchi, added that all these are in existence in the conventional schools and institutions and posed a great threat to the security of life and property but one has ever advocated for its ban.

Calling on the Northern Governors to recognize Almajiri system as a formal system of seeking knowledge, the group advocated Almajiri teachers to be placed on salary scale equivalent to their counterpart in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, developed data base for the tsangaya schools, ascertain the numbers of the pupils, teachers, as well as their addresses and places of origin for proper tracing and profiling.

The group also called for the establishment of Ministry or Agency for Almajiris to regulate and cater for Almajiris and involvement of the Tsangaya teachers in the decision making.

“The Northern Governors should make a provision for premarital and martial counselling of their citizens such that parent will be made to wake up to their responsibilities of proper child parenting and in case of default proper sanction be meted on them”, the Concerned Almajiris stated.

