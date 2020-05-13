Group blasts Deji Adeleke over Osun PDP crisis

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

A socio-political group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, has slammed Dr Deji Adeleke, over the nagging crisis in the party.

The group, Osun PDP Concerned Group, blasted Dr Adeleke, who is the father of the popular Hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke, generally known as Davido, and the elder brother to the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the governorship election of 2018 in the state, Ademola Adeleke.

The political group accused Adeleke of masterminding array of frictions within the party.

The National Working Committee of the party recently suspended the Chairman of the party in the state, Soji Adagunodo, for alleged misconduct, the action the group believed was influenced by Adeleke.

The spokesperson of the group, Hon. Akanji Awoniyi, in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital, said posterity will not forgive Adeleke for the role he allegedly played in the ongoing crisis in Osun PDP.

The statement read: “Political watchers in Osun State are learning one or two lessons in the emerging crisis within Osun PDP and the games being played by Dr Deji Adeleke and his arrays of fangs.

“How they masterminded the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo is already an open secret. As if that was not enough, he has started searching for a successor ahead of the verdict of the National Disciplinary Committee of the party.

“In faraway Dubai, he perfected the plans and fails to acknowledge the fact that God will not cease to be God and has His way no matter the wish and disposition of any mortal, either rich or poor.

“The happenings in our party are, to say the least, unfortunate. In his double standard and unholy game of chess, Deji Adeleke attempted to conscript Professor Wale Ladipo onto his avowed mission to remove the State Chairman by offering to bankroll his PDP National Chairman ambition, and cede deputy governor slot to his desired nominee come 2022 on condition that the former secretary pull his weight behind the removal of Adagunodo.

“Not satisfied with the position of the former National Secretary, the self acclaimed PDP sympathizer also reached out to a former Governor of the State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, pledging to support his National Chairmanship. Which kind of sympathiser is that? We all know where his interest lies and cannot but wonder why he is determined to have his way by fire by crook.

“Wealth without humanity is bullshit. Total nonsense! He bragged that he has the PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus and Governor Wike of Rivers at his back and as such, can influence who will take over the National Chairmanship position.

“Only God knows what Prince Olagunsoye and Prof Oladipo’s possible collision in respect to their bids for the position of National Chairman would cause again. Dr Deji is playing games and setting everyone against each other to achieve his ultimate goal of dislodging the State Chairman for eventual control of the party structure in Osun State”.

