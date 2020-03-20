Govt activates counter offensives on panic mode

…Buhari assures Nigerians of safety

….Gov El-Rufai heads C’ttee to curb spread

…More states adopt safe measures

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, KUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja and AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Worried by the devastating effects of coronavirus tagged pandemic across nations and economies, the Federal Government yesterday activated a panic mode with the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) inaugurating a seven-man committee to address and curb the spread of the virus tagged COVID-19 in the country.

The inauguration of the committee came on the heels of the call by federal lawmakers on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on possible actions plans of the government in shielding her population from the ravaging effect of coronavirus.

But the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President Mr. Femi Adesina had said that President Buhari has initiated measures to shield Nigerians from the effects of the coronavirus.

“Some approvals have already been given by the President to ensure that the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy is minimized as much as possible.

“The President also assured that the focus of government is to ensure that the welfare, well-being of Nigerians are preserved as much as possible. So government is looking forward and getting readt for what may be inevitable if the pandemic lasts for a longer time,” he said.

Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo had addressed the country twice this March on steps been taken by government to contain and mitigate the spread and consequent impacts of the virus on Ghanians and her economy.

But in Nigeria, the various state governments got to a head start yesterday with many of the state governors following the trail of Lagos State in announcing the shutdown of schools, churches, mosques and all public gatherings. Benue and Anambra States ordered the shut downs with immediate effect.

However, the chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi had told newsmen in Abuja that the decision to set up the committee became necessary after the governors received a brief on the current status of COVID -19 in the country. The committee which is to be led by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai is to advise states on the best preventive measures and actions to be taken on the outbreak.

He added that governors also agreed to set up functional test and isolation centers across the states to compliment what the Federal Government is doing.

The Federal Ministry of Health had on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Lagos State had yesterday confirmed four new cases just as the suspected patient in Katsina State was said to have tested negative. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12.

Of the new four cases, one is a contact to patient three who came in from the UK. Another is a female Nigerian who came in on the 14th of March from France through Istanbul on Turkish Airlines TK1830. The third is a Nigerian male who has never travelled before and the last is a Nigerian male who came in on lufthansa LH568 on the 13th of March.

In Kaduna, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed its members to suspend all church activities involving large gathering for the meantime in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The state chairman, Reverend Joseph Hayab, who gave the advice in a statement, called on churches to shorten the duration of services by holding brief services, unless necessary.

He advocated on the need to enlighten church members about the virus and some of the preventive measures they should adopt in order not to contract the disease.

He asked all churches to provide hand sanitizers at the entrance of the church so that those coming for service will apply before going into the church.

According to Rev. Hayab, CAN will be happy to have health workers to come to Church premises with genuine equipment to test worshippers, while also asking them to minimise handshakes and hugs to help fight the spread of the virus”.

“The challenge of coronavirus is now a global epidemic and many countries in diverse continents have recorded cases of the virus.

“The church in Nigeria, therefore, should not be ignorant of this global pandemic. The church, as a school of faith, which is known for having large gatherings for church services, wedding, burial, prayer meetings, crusades and revival services must endeavour to join forces with government and health workers to stop the spread of this virus.

“Our role must not just be to pray but we must be seen taking concrete steps for the well being of our flocks and the country at large.

“Accordingly, CAN Kaduna State, therefore, wishes to appeal to all Pastors and Church leaders to read through official guidelines and information about the virus, then tell their members.

In Ogun State, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun told newsmen that 28 persons have been identified and quarantined.

The State Government he said has ordered the closure of schools indefinitely to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The government also banned religious centers from holding activities that will bring 50 or more persons in the same place.

The ban was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by Kunle Somorin, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to Somorin, the shutting down of educational institutions in the state will be effective after school hours on Friday, March 20.

“Due to the global spread of the Coronavirus and the recent ban of all high-density gatherings in Ogun State, the State Government wishes to clarify that the ban on high-density gatherings affects all schools, whether they are public or private-owned, as well as all religious activities in the State.

“Consequently, all schools in the State will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March, 20th, 2020.

“Also, all religious centers and activities including regular and special services that bring together 50 or more persons in the same place are banned with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

The government noted that these “measures will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.”

Governor Abiodun asked, “All parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the State to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20th, 2020.”

He also pleaded “for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.”

Earlier, the Anambra State Government had announced indefinite closure of all schools in the state over the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement which was made on Thursday said the indefinite closure will take effect from March 20th for tertiary institutions and 27th for both primary and secondary schools respectively.

The government also suspended all inter-house sports competitions till further notice.

The announcement reads, “All inter-house sports competitions are hereby suspended until further notice.

“The management of all schools in the state must provide handwash stations at the entrance of all schools.

“They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitizers for their wards.

“Management of all schools must on arrival to school, take the temperature of their day students. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

“Schools managements are encouraged to take the temperature of their boarding students at least once every day. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

“All Primary and Secondary Schools in Anambra State must go on indefinite vacation effective 27th March 2020”

“Students of Anambra tertiary institutions must proceed on vacation effective 20th of March 2020 until further notice.”

Most schools in the state were planning to start their second term examinations next week before the order was issued.

In nearby South Africa, authorities said Thursday it would erect or repair 40 kilometers (25 miles) of fence along its border with Zimbabwe to secure porous entry points in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meandering along the Limpopo River, the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe is prone to illegal crossovers, especially by economic migrants who often crawl through broken sections of the fence.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille announced she had invoked emergency procurement procedures to build or repair fencing on either side of the Beitbridge Border post.

“This is to ensure that no undocumented or infected persons cross into the country and vice-versa,” she said as South Africa’s infection numbers jumped to 150 Thursday from 116 the previous day.

“This is in line with one of the measures announced by the president in that South Africa’s borders and ports are to be secured with immediate effect,” she said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that 35 of the 53 land entry points be closed as coronavirus infections in South Africa rise rapidly.

“This measure will, however, not be effective if the fences at the border are not secure, which in many places, they are not.”

