Governor Wike condoles late Nwakudu’s family

.Wike loses spokesman

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today, Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness according to a statement by Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

For a better society

Total Views: 79 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

