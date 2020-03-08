Governor Uzodinma congratulates women for being Agents of Development

Women have been challenged to use their potentials to press forward the holistic development by bringing to the fore their intellectual and motherly endowments, and by so doing moderate the excesses of humanity.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who gave this charge in a message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, noted that as mothers, “women have a critical role in charting the course of development through positive engagement with government and other stakeholders.”

The International Women Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to globally celebrate the social, economic and cultural achievements of women, as well as celebrate gender equality. The theme for this year 2020 is “Each For Equal: An equal world is an enabled world.”

Governor Uzodinma enjoined women to raise the bar of moral rectitude by inculcating the right the moral values in their children to discourage cultism, promiscuity, indecent dressing, child trafficking among other vices.

The Imo State Governor disclosed that his administration is gender-friendly, citing the appointments made so far which gave women a pride of place stressing that he intends to carry more women along in governance. In his words: “Intellectually endowed females are assets in the socio-economic agenda of the state, and we shall encourage them to be equal partners in the task of Reconstructing, Rehabilitating and Recovering Imo state.”

