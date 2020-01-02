Gov. Wike reveals those that helped him return as Gov.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed why he succeeded in reclaiming a second term in office during the 2019 general elections.

Wike said he was able to make it because Rivers people stood up and said they will not allow darkness to take over light.

He said he couldn’t have succeeded without the support of the people, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Wike also declared that Rivers people will always work for the unity of the country, but warned that they must always be given their right.

He stated that Rivers State is central to national unity, noting that Rivers State and her people will continue to defend the unity of the country.

He spoke at the 2020 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday night.

He said: “Rivers State has been key to the unity of the country. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. In believing in the unity of the country, always give us our right.”

He said that the state passed through political challenges in 2019.

“Rivers people stood up and said they will not allow darkness to take over light. We couldn’t have succeeded without the support of the people, the Legislature and the Judiciary”, he said.

The Governor said that no arm of government can do it alone without the support of other arms of government.

“The Executive must work harmoniously with the Legislature and Judiciary for the development of the country”, he said.

He said that the truth must be told at all times, because that is the only way the society will develop.

He reiterated that Rivers State is a Christian State, noting that security is improving in the State because God has intervened in the affairs of the State.

Governor Wike said that he will always promote the interest of Rivers State. He said he will never mortgage the interest of the state on any account.

He emphasized that he will continue to advance state-wide development.

“When your conscience is clear and you are convinced you are doing the right thing, just go ahead.

“I have no grudge against any local government area. Every Local Government Area gave me support. All those carrying Ethnic Wars cannot succeed . I was not elected on the strength of Ethnicity.

“You must be Governor of Rivers State. Show our people that you have the capacity and that you can work for Rivers people “, he said.

He said that he has projects in all the 23 Local Government Areas and that the facts on the ground prove that he has worked diligently for Rivers people.

Governor Wike called on Rivers people to unite and promote the interest of Rivers State.

He said: “In 2020, we should work together as a people as a people. Those who don’t believe in this state are the people who want to raise unnecessary sentiments.

Governor Wike said that contrary to claims by some opposition politicians, he has deliberately invested in the empowerment of Rivers people. He, however, regretted that most people mismanage empowerment funds.

He said that his administration released N4billion as business Grants to Rivers women and young entrepreneurs, but beneficiaries of the grants failed to repay the revolving loans..

The Governor added the State Government released N50Om as loans to private medical professionals who own hospitals, but the scheme could not be sustained, because the doctors didn’t repay their loans.

He noted that all the building contracts under the State Universal Basic Education Board, amounting to over N3billion were handled by Rivers contractors.

Governor Wike assured that he will continue with the development of all parts of Rivers State in 2020.

