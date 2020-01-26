Gov. Wike reiterates his commitment to the dualisation of P/ Harcourt Airport Access Road

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated that his administration will dualise the access road to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in line with his pledge to aviation workers.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was also honoured by FAAN with an Award of Excellence for his contributions to the Aviation Sector.

Speaking during the 2019 End of Year Party of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike said that he is committed to ensuring better access to the airport.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, Governor Wike reminded the workers that the process started with the completion of the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road.

He said: “On the road infrastructure towards the airport, Governor Wike will fulfill his promise. He keeps all his promises to the people.

“The Governor knowing that it is important to provide the enabling environment for people to do business in Rivers State, Governor Wike completed the Obiri-Ikwerre Road to the Airport.

“The promise to dualise the Airport road with streetlights will be completed before the end of our second term. ”

Governor Wike added that the Rivers State Government is already expanding the Ikwerre Road up to the Airport Junction, to resolve the issue of traffic congestion along that route.

He added that all across Port Harcourt, several important infrastructural interventions are taking place to develop a beautiful modern city.

He said: “As you drive around town, you will notice a major expansion of different road infrastructure. The expansion of road infrastructure will lead to the improvement of traffic flow.

“By the time road infrastructure expansion is completed and the three Flyover bridges are ready, the traffic congestion would ease off.”

He charged FAAN workers to remain committed to quality service delivery in order to promote safety and comfort at the airport.

“This opportunity will provide a very wonderful platform for the workforce to interact and evaluate their work performance for greater productivity.

“I charge other state and federal agencies to take create time for regular interaction among workers.

“For the workers, in your core area of delivery of service, of relating with Airlines and customers, I urge you to continue to serve the country Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the management of FAAN for the annual get-together.

He said: “This meeting is a proof of the wonderful relationship that exists between the Rivers State Government and Federal Agencies in the State.

“Let me thank you for Finding time to unwind and relax with your workforce . This is a very special gesture that will motivate the productivity of your workforce.”

The Managing Director of FAAN, represented Mr Anozie Norris

Director of human Resources and Administration commended the staff for working hard all through 2019 to ensure the safety of passengers with no major accident all through the year.

He said: “We recorded many successes and achievements in 2019. We must work to consolidate on the gains of 2019.

He said airports and airport managers around the world are working to take advantage of the huge African Market.

“We must strive to ensure that we make our airports hubs that will be achieved through hardwork “, he said.

Also speaking, the Manager of Port Harcourt International Airport, Felix Akinbinu reminded the Rivers State Governor of the pledge to dualise the Airport Access Road.

He called on all stakeholders to work towards ensuring that the Port Harcourt International Airport gets the desired International Certification.

Pictures: Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor and Representative of the Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke receiving an award of excellence from the Managing Director of FAAN, represented Mr Anozie Norris Director of human Resources and Administration during the Staff party organised by FAAN in Port Harcourt on Saturday .

For a better society

Total Views: 183 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

