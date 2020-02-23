Gov. Wike, Oshiomhole, Osinbajo, Lawan, other top APC, PDP leaders meet

Vice President, Prof Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other State Governors and leaders were in attendance at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege on Sunday.

The Thanksgiving Mass took place at the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State. Top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC were in attendance.

The National leader of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Gov. Wike

This was made available to us by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.