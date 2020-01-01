Gov. Wike insists Rivers is a ‘Christian state’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has again insisted that Rivers remains a Christian state.

Wike stated this at the special annual thanksgiving service by the Apara Committee of Friends, at the St. Silas Anglican Church, Eneka in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor made it clear that no level of intimidation or negative propaganda will make him change the declaration.

“Let me say that the governor will not change his decision, no matter the level of intimidation and criticism about his declaration that Rivers State is a Christian state.

“The reason is very simple. As a son and governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that the state has seen God’s goodness, mercy and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.

“That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers, a Christian state,” he said.

