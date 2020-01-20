Gov. Uzodinma Suspends Contracts Awarded by Ihedioha

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri.

Few days in to office as the Governor of IMO State, Senator Hope Uzodinma announced the suspension of all the contracts his predecessor Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha awarded during his seven months governance of the state.

According to the press statement issued and signed by the principal secretary to the Governor Mr TUC Nwokonkwo in Owerri the state capital over the weekend, the Governor had discovered that a lot of contracts had been improperly awarded by heads of miniseries and departments.

The statement further said ” particular note has been taken of some parastatals where the contract letters and agreement are being backdated and therefore the Governor has directed the suspension of all awards of contracts in the state public service.”

It however explained that ” except with due authorisation from the office of the Governor, such contracts will not be allowed “

The statement emphasized that all contracts awarded for which mobilization fee has not been paid has been suspended by the state Government.

It continued that the post no debit order imposed by the state Government on all accounts operated by miniseries, parastatals , departments and agencies still subsists.

Furthermore, the Governor according to the statement has approved the dissolution of all boards of a agencies and parastatals in the state with immediate effect.

The statement directed all board chairmen and members to hand over all government documents and property in their possession to the chief executive officer or most senior civil servants in their respective agencies.

