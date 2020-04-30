Gov Uzodinma on high attitude flight to good governance in Imo

To actualize good governance, however, a very serious minded leader, be him or her, the president and commander in-chief, governor or even chairman of a local council, must shop for and assemble good brains including technocrats and politicians who know the way to go to achieve desired result.

It is for this reason, therefore that proper screening of chosen persons are made before they are assembled to form the executive council of the administration.

However, to ensure that the people of Imo Sate actually gets the desired dividends of democracy, the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had barely few months after his emergence looked through the waters as to be able to pick credible hands that would help him pilot the affairs of Imo State.

The Governor, without leaving anything to chance, painstakingly selected the present crop of personalities, who have excelled in their various professions, and field of endeavour.

He began the selection of the present appointees by first choosing Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, a well known guru in the media world as a good professional, as his chief press secretary and adviser on media affairs.

This was followed by the choosing of Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, as the chief of staff, Barrister Sydney Emeka Agbo, as the Deputy chief of staff operations and 22 commissioners including Hon.

Declan Emelumba, who is now the commissioner for information and strategy.

Also the governor, determined to succeed appointed 22 senior special assistants all to make sure nothing draws back the hand of development of the state under his watch.

However, congratulating the appointees, during their swearing in, Monday the governor full of zeal to work for the people of the state, the governor, urged them to pause a while and reflect briefly on the responsibilities that go with their appointments.

He insisted that it is important that they do not see their oath of office, as a mere ritual, emphasizing that they must take every word therein very seriously.

According to him, those sacred words, should serve as constant reminder that they owe it as a duty to the people of the state and to God not to fail in their assignments.

However, when on Tuesday the 14th of January, this year a 7-man justices of the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision sent former governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP packing from the government House Owerri as the governor of Imo state and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state, not a few indigenes of the state welcomed the historic change in leadership as a good omen for the state.

Uzodinma before ascending the peak of the political leadership in the state invariably known as the Eastern Heartland, (Imo) was a 3 time senator for his Orlu senatorial district (Imo West) during which he left his footprints on the sands of the time through exemplary, dynamic and purposeful leadership.

Thus, upon inauguration on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 the Omuma, Oru East LGA born – multi billionaire business man turned politician did not leave any one in doubt that he was prepared to rescue the 44 years old state from its current state of abyss.

First was the unfolding of his mantra anchored on recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation fondly called Onwa Oyoko by admirers, and political associates the governor had since taken the bull by the horns to consolidate on the execution of road projects, rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing dilapidated was especially those within the Owerri capital city that have virtually become death traps Resuscitation and renovation of collapse infrastructure revival and resuscitation of ailing industries, factories and establishments and established by the defunct late Sam Mbakwe strict and religions adherence to the principles of due process and the rule of law has equally been captured in the policy of the governor.

In his acceptance speech after being sworn in at the Heroes Square new Owerri, Senator Uzodinma said it abundantly clear that it would no longer be business as usual during which fire brigade approach was brought in governance by his predecessors.

He has since taken the bull by the horns to plug all financial leakages while the old adage that punctuality is the sole of business has found expression in the attitude and conduct of civil servants in the state.

To be sure prior to his ascendancy to the throne of power it was fashionable for past administrations in the state to discriminate against the programmes of their predecessors no matter how lofty and progressive such programmes might be.

But to the Omuma born politician, such a step was counterproductive and inimical to the progress of the state.

It was against this background that he has despite stout pressures from political associates resisted those urging him to discontinue with the projects initiated by his predecessors.

It is on record that the governor has commenced measures to tackle the cancerous issue of ghost workers syndrome in the state civil service.

He directed the workers to submit their mobile phone numbers and BVN to the office of the Head of service (HOS) for staff verification, while pensioners have been assured the regular payment of their pensions.

The governor therefore told the appointees that “your appointments is a privilege you cannot afford to abuse”.