By Victor Duruamaku OWERRI.

After setting the stage to pilot the affairs of Imo State for, at least the next four years consequent upon his declaration by the Supreme Court as governor of the state in the 2019 Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma seems to have set out to salvage the state.

Governor Uzodinma’s first step was to thoroughly examine the situation of the state as it affects the wellbeing of the people economically and politically.

Governor Uzodinma during his investigation on the situation of the state discovered, according to him, that the state was in ruin.

He said that the state financial resources were apparently damaged by the short reign of the immediate past administration of the people Democratic Party (PDP) led administration through some fraudulent practices.

In his statewide broadcast recently to mark his 100 days in office , Governor Uzodinma alleged that through his investigation he discovered a lot of financial malpractices which according to him ate in to the state treasury of the state in the last seven months of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration.

According to him the circumstances of his historic victory at the supreme court of Nigeria did not avail him of the opportunity of transition which he believed other Governors elect had as preparatory phase to actual governance.

He said, “I assumed office less than 24 hours l was declared winner of the election by the Supreme Court”

He said that the situation was not helped the sorry state of affairs he inherited revealing that the administration he took over from did not hand over to him any note about the affairs of the state.

According to him, “this left me with no definite starting point and in addition I inherited an empty treasury.”

The Governor noted that it was sad to behold the site of the state Secretariat which he said had it’s building roofs in dilapidated conditions ‘ all the office blocks were dirty, unkept and no water just as there were no light”.

He described the environment where the civil servants operate as reminiscent of an abandoned scary set of buildings in which no decent person can conduct any meaningful business.

The Governor insisted that “the environment we met was close to a piggery. Worse still I inherited a public service sector that was riddled with corruption and fraud.”

He explained further that the amount of the state financial resources that was siphoned through public sector corruption riddled payroll systems was simply mind blowing and incredible.

Uzodinma noted that while the people of the state groaned under the yoke of scanty infrastructural provision and lack of efficient public service delivery few people were regularly siphoning huge sums of money from public coffers.

He believed that these funds could have been used to provide more infrastructures and more service to the people.

Following this development according to him he decided to flush out the endemic corruption which he strongly believed threatened the survival of the state knowing well that leadership is not about popularity but having courage to do the right thing for the right reasons and for the good of the people of the state.

He believed that in the fullness of time history will vindicate him for not submitting to the pressure and blackmail to do the business as usual and condone corruption.

Governor Uzodinma made it clear that the 100 days in office offers an auspicious moments share and review the journey so far pointing out that that fateful day of January 15 2020 when he was sworn in .

He said that “the tradition of marking 100 days in office was introduced by the administration of President John F Kennedy of the United States of America in 1963.

Uzodinma further said that ever since the commemoration of the first 100 days in the life of an administration has become a feature of democracy around the world it is not out of place to celebrate it.

He was so visibly touched by the conditions of the people of the state the Governor explained that the initial efforts in the first 100 days of his administration have centered on arresting the rot in the system.

This he believed will make the people of the state to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He vowed that his administration would make sure that the cabal of payroll fraud stars in the state will no longer have their way pointing out that the life wire of any effective and efficient administration is the state civil service.

