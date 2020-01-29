Gov. Tambuwal reacts as Ihedioha prepares action against S’ Court judgement

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reacted to the decision of sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to return to the Supreme Court.

The Governor said the move by Ihedioha to file a petition at the Supreme Court was in the right direction.

We understands that Ihedioha has concluded plans to return to the Supreme Court over the judgement that sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma as governor.

The Supreme apex Court removed Ihedioha from office on January 14 declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma as winner of the 2019 election.

Tambuwal, who spoke to reporters in Abuja, said he was hopeful that the court would take a second look at the judgment, with a view to reversing it.

He said, “Of course I can confirm to you that Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha is re-approaching the Supreme Court for a review of the last judgement on the Imo election.

“We are all ready to support him and back him as a party and as a Forum. We are very sure that by the time the Supreme Court really takes a second look at the matter, there may be some change in its position.

“So we are praying hard and we are working hard to get what has not been properly delivered in terms of justice in that matter and that it is addressed.

“Were you not in Nigeria when efforts were being made to take away our seats by hook or crook? Were you not in Nigeria? You know what I am talking about.

“We will work with the National Working Committee and other organs of the party, for us to strengthen the party and to continue to build our democratic culture, the rule of law and constitutionalism in our country.

“And of course we will work towards fostering peace among governors and indeed the entire party.

“I assure you that we are going to use this platform to bring everybody on board. There are issues here and there but they are not beyond us and we shall reconcile those who are having some issues with one another and also ensure that our party is firmly positioned for the challenges ahead”.

Bemoaning the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the governor said the situation has taken a new dimension, particularly in many parts of the North.

He, however, assured that the PDP will continue to work with relevant stakeholders on the issue of insecurity.

“We don’t play politics with security, there is no political party when it comes to talks about security.

“Security is everybody’s concern and all of us are really involved in it. We will be supportive of the security agencies and ensure that we achieve lasting peace and stability in our respective states and the entire federation.

“So we will continue in that regard and we will continue to corporate with the federal government to come up with new ideas, new approach, especially when you talk about deploying technology and bringing more capable hands to ensure that we reverse the trend.”

