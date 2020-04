Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), cutting the tape to unveil the 80-Bed Isolation Centre, with Ten Intensive Care Unit facility, Four Ventilators for COVID-19 treatment, at Landmark Convention Centre, Oniru, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. With him is the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi (left) and others.

For a better society

Total Views: 92 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn