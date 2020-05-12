Gov. Sanwo-Olu swears-in eight new judges of the state High Court at Lagos House,Ikeja

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with Hon. Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, after her swearing-in as a Judge of the State High Court, at the Executive Council Chamber, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji (second left); Admin Judge, Hon. Justice Oyekan Abdullai (third left) ; the State Chief Judge, Hon. Kazeem Alogba (fourth left); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (fourth right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (third right); Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN (second right), with the newly appointed Judges of the State High Court and others, during the swearing-in ceremony, at the Executive Council Chamber, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left); the State Chief Judge, Hon. Kazeem Alogba (right) and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (behind) during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Judges of the State High Court, at the Executive Council Chamber, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with Hon. Justice Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu, after her swearing-in as a Judge of the State High Court, at the Executive Council Chamber, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

