Gov. Sanwo-Olu opens isolation centre for COVID-19 treatment at the Gbagada General Hospital

The Isolation Centre for Coronavirus treatment at the Gbagada General Hospital, unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, May 1, 2020.

L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Dr. Tope Oguniyan; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the opening of Isolation Centre for the Coronavirus treatment at the Gbagada General Hospital, on Friday, May 1, 2020.

R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Special Adviser on Education, Barr. Tokunbo Wahab; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the opening of Isolation Centre for the Coronavirus treatment at the Gbagada General Hospital, on Friday, May 1, 2020.

