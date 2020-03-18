Home Photo Gallery Gov Sanwo-Olu on inspection visit to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos for...

Gov Sanwo-Olu on inspection visit to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos for coronavirus screening procedure

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applying hand sanitizer at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during an on-the-spot assessment of the Coronavirus screening procedure on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 L-R: Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director of Airport Operations, FAAN; Capt. Murktar Muye; Station Manager, South Africa Embassy; Mrs. Joy Onyeadi and others, during an on-the-spot assessment of Coronavirus screening procedure at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 L-R: Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director of Airport Operations, FAAN; Capt. Murktar Muye and others, briefing journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the Coronavirus screening procedure at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

