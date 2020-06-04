Gov. Sanwo-Olu inaugurates State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) & State Community Policing Committee (SCPC)

L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Training & Development, Force Headquarters, Mr. David Folawiyo and Oba of Lagos & Co-Chairman, State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, during the inauguration of SCPAC and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (fourth left); representative of IGP, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Training & Development, Force Headquarters, Mr. David Folawiyo (middle); Oba of Lagos & Co-Chairman, State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), Oba Rilwan Akiolu I (fourth right); State Commissioner of Police & Co-Chairman of SCPAC, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (third left); Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji (second left); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde (left) and others, during the inauguration of SCPAC and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

