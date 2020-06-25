Gov. Sanwo-Olu attends special parliamentary session in honour of late Sen. Bayo Oshinowo at the Lagos State House of Assembly

L-R: Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and former member of the House, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King; State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

L-R: Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and former member of the House, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King; State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressing members of the State House of Assembly, Party Chieftains and other guests during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Behind is the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

