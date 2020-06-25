Home Photo Gallery Gov. Sanwo-Olu attends special parliamentary session in honour of late Sen. Bayo...

Gov. Sanwo-Olu attends special parliamentary session in honour of late Sen. Bayo Oshinowo at the Lagos State House of Assembly

Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; his wife, Falilat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; APC Lagos Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun; Party Chieftains and members of the State House of Assembly, during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

 L-R: Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and former member of the House, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King; State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

L-R: Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and former member of the House, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King; State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressing members of the State House of Assembly, Party Chieftains and other guests during a Special Parliamentary Session for late Senator Bayo Oshinowo, held at the Chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Behind is the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

