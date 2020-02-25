Gov. Sanwo-Olu at 3rd Annual Lecture of Freedom Online held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos

L-R: Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Governor of Lagos State and representative of the Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Managing Director, Freedom Online, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo.

L-r …Dr Tola Adeniyi, Senior Special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu and president Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr. Isah Mustapha.

Left Head Media relations Access Bank Plc Mr Abdul Imoyo, received award for the banks contribution from Mr Niyi Fagbemi right, Managing Director, Freedom Online, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo (middle) .

L-r.. UBA Head External Relations Mr Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju, grand patron of the Legacy initiative international Chief Kenny Martins , and Prince Oduenyi.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Lagos State and representative of the Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; exchanging greetings with Senior Special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu.

L-R: Ex-Minister of Police Affairs, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (Rtd); Deputy Governor of Lagos State and representative of the Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; representative of Minister of Transportation, Barr. Sam Nwakohu and former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George and during the Freedom Online 3rd Annual Lecture with the theme – Nigeria: Foundation, Fundamentals, Future, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

