Gov Ortom speaks on victory at Supreme Court

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed his victory at the Supreme Court to God.

We had reported that the apex court affirmed Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as the duly elected governor of Benue State in the March 9, 2019 general elections.

The 7-man panel of the apex court had said it agreed with the concurrent judgements of the two lower courts.

Reacting Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said words cannot express his inestimable gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for a second term.

He appreciated the people of Benue State for standing behind him in very challenging moments and promised not to let the people down.

“We return all the glory to Almighty God and I appreciate Benue people who were vessels in God’s hands to give us this victory. I remain grateful and I owe them good governance, dividends of democracy and cooperation in ensuring that we add value to the development of Benue State.”

He also dedicated his victories at the Tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court to Benue people for their unflinching support to his administration.

Ortom reaffirmed his confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary which he said has once more proven that it is a true pillar of democracy.

He commended the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other stakeholders for the support they have given to him.

He stressed that the task of building Benue State is the responsibility of all its people and restated his call on members of other political parties to join hands with him to develop the state.

The Governor therefore reassured the people that his administration would continue to aggressively address development challenges in various spheres of the economy.

