Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (right) receiving 3376 texts book for use of the students in the State from Managing Director of University Press Plc, Mr Samuel Kolawole while Commissioner for Education, Barr Olasunkanmi Olaleye (second left) and SUBEB Chairman, Dr Nureni Adeniran look on during the University Press management team visit to Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan… PHOTO: Oyo State Government.

For a better society

Total Views: 75 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn