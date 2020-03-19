Gov Makinde host PDP South West rally

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (third right); his Bayelsa counterpart, Mr Duoye Diri (second right); PDP Deputy National Chairman South, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi (right); Chief Bode George, (third left); PDP National Organising Secretary, Mr Austin Akobundu (second left) and former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hon Taofeek Arapaja during the PDP South West Zonal Unification Rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

