Gov Makinde host PDP South West rally

From left, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde; his Bayelsa counterpart, Mr Duoye Diri; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Minister for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, National Vice Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose during the PDP South West Zonal Unification Rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (third right); his Bayelsa counterpart, Mr Duoye Diri (second right); PDP Deputy National Chairman South, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi (right); Chief Bode George, (third left); PDP National Organising Secretary, Mr Austin Akobundu (second left) and former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hon Taofeek Arapaja during the PDP South West Zonal Unification Rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
For a better society
Total Views: 77 ,
Like this:
Like Loading...