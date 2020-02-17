Gov Ishaku pledges support of Taraba people for Mambilla Hydro Project

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has assured the Federal Government of the resolve of the government and’ people of Taraba State to work for the speedy implementation of the Mambilla Hydro Electricity project.

The project, a national dream for stable electricity power, has remained on the drawing board for more than 40 years.

Ishaku, in his keynote address, said today’s meeting was the beginning of the sensitization phase which he described as critical to the overall success of the project.

He said the project was huge and will significantly alter the social, economic and cultural lives of members of the host communities.

“Therefore, the support and cooperation of the people must be sought and secured from the onset through effective programme of sensitization”, he said.

Ishaku also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest and commitment to the project and urged him to write his name on the sands of history as the Nigerian leader who broke the over 40-year jinx on the project.

He advised that the interests and welfare of the people of Taraba State and, in particular, the immediate host communities should be elaborately catered for by the project, adding: “All the gains and the benefits coming with the project should not be denied the people of Taraba State”.

Also speaking at the event, Engr Saleh Mamman, Minister of Power, who is also an indigene of Taraba State, advised that nothing must be allowed to slow down the project.

He thanked Ishaku for his role in helping to shape and facilitate the project while he was Minister of Power and now as Governor of Taraba State.

He said a project delivery committee on the Mambilla project has been inaugurated as part of his Ministry’s commitment.

