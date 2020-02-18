Gov. Ishaku assigns portfolios to Permanent Secretaries

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has approved the posting of Permanent Sectaries.

A statement issued by the Head of Civil Service, Suzy Jemima Nathan, also said the Governor has approved the appointment of a new permanent secretary. He is Musa Buba Siam, General Manager, Taraba Water Supply Agency, Jalingo.

The permanent secretaries are: Chindo Audu, Governor’s Office; Babaji Dadinkowa – Dep. Governor’s Office; Aboki Philip – Lands and Survey; Kabiru Marafa – Dept. of Protocol; Bello Yero – Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Sunday Tanko Maiyaki – Political and Cabinet Affairs; Yiase Dogari – Home Affairs, Special Services and Security and Umar Abdul – Career Management.

Others are Anthony Wakili – Common Services, IPPS/ ICT; Janet Shamaki – Civil Service Commission; Lawan Yakubu – Local Government Service Commission; Bujijen Danjuma – Agriculture and Natural Resources; Sale Kaka – Finance and Economic development; Tanko Kitere – Works; Samuel Lauya – Women Affairs and Child Development; Augustine Shalanko – Housing; Isa Hamza – Environment and Sanitation; Ebenezer Koku – Health and Aliyu Njeke – Commerce and Industries.

Also on the list are: Lawan Yakubu to also oversee Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment; Yamusa Shita – Justice; Jerome Kamai – Information and Re- orientation; Henry Aleng – Higher Education; Isiaka Bashir – Water Resources, also to oversee the AFDB project in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency RUWASSA; David Atenji – Youths and Sports; Danladi Ushiki Adamu – Rural and Community Development; Taki Zaku – Basic and Secondary Education; Nuvalga Dan Abu – Special Duties and Humanitarian Services; Garba Lawan – Culture and Tourism; John Zakka – Science and Technology;, Madu Usman – Urban and Town Development; David Atenji also to oversee Social Development; Tanko Kitere also to oversee Transport and Aviation; Sale Kaka also to oversee Budget and Planning and Ibrahim Imam – House of Assembly Commission, while Dauda Moses is in charge of Abuja Liaison office.

The statement said handing and taking over is with immediate effect.

