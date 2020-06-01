Gov. Emmanuel okays reopening of churches on Sunday

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved that churches in the state would be reopened on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Charles Udoh on Sunday night, the approval was given based on the guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He added that the recommendations were backed by an undertaking to comply and signed by representatives of all the blocs.

He said, ”The State Government is confident that CAN; being a body full of integrity, will do everything within its jurisdiction to ensure that all churches adhere strictly to these guidelines as violators will be prosecuted.”

He noted that a Joint Monitoring Team has been set up in each Senatorial District; comprising representatives of Government, Security Agencies and CAN to ensure full compliance.

He further noted that the ban on burials, weddings and all forms of social gatherings are still in force until further notice.

