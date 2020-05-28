Gov Dapo Abiodun opts for low-key celebration

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has opted for low-key in the celebration of his 60th birthday.

The Governor who said this in a statement he personally signed stated that rather than advertorial placements and gifts, friends and well-wishers (individuals and corporate organisations), are urged to convert funds meant for such gestures to donations and projects that will benefit the generality of the citizens and residents of the State.

The statement further read: “Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed deep appreciation to friends and well-wishers, who have demonstrated, through calls and enquires, goodwill and desire to be part of the celebrations as he approaches double milestones on Friday, 29 May, 2020. On that day, he will be marking his first year in office as well as the attainment of 60 years of age.

“In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Prince Abiodun thanked God for His benevolence on him, the good people of Ogun State for trusting him with the mandate and the tremendous support for him in office, as well as his numerous well-wishers for their affection. However, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines to combat the dreaded virus, a low-key approach has been adopted to mark the two events.

“i. Whilst a number of completed projects across the State had earlier been earmarked for formal commissioning to mark his first year in office, this has now been put on hold. In its place, the on-going activation of completed projects for immediate use and benefits of the people of the state that commenced on Wednesday will continue. In addition, inspection of other on-going projects, with strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, will also proceed.

“. A compendium of all the Administration’s activities in the last one year will be made available and well distributed.

“iii. Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are further reminded of the extant directive that government fund must not be expended on any congratulatory advertorial. However, they may publish the achievements of their respective mandates, in line with the guidelines already issued by the One Year Anniversary Committee.

“iv. Rather than advertorial placements and gifts, friends and well-wishers (individuals and corporate organisations), are urged to convert funds meant for such gestures to donations and projects that will benefit the generality of the citizens and residents of the State. In this regard, donations to DA-COVID Account with Access Bank (A/C No. 1392969878) or DA-COVID Account with Wema Bank (A/C No. 0123099840) will be greatly appreciated. All donations to the account will be acknowledged and the proceeds transferred to Ogun State COVID-19 Account. In the alternative, a public school or Primary Healthcare Centre may be adopted for renovation / rehabilitation under the State’s “Adopt a Project” Initiative.

“v. A Desk has been set up to document and acknowledge ALL GIFTS AND DONATIONS at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara GRA, Abeokuta. For emphasis, this is the ONLY LOCATION at which gifts and donations will be received and acknowledged. The Desk can be reached by telephone number 0812 283 1006.

“I am extremely grateful to God and deeply appreciate the show of love and solidarity. However, these trying times require those of us in positions of responsibility not only to comply with the guidelines in place but to also lead by example. The twin occasions of my first year in office and attaining the Diamond age are significant, no doubt. But more significant is the need to protect public health and safety, particularly of those who have entrusted me with their mandate. This is a privilege and honour that I do not take for granted and I am sure we all recognise that only the living can join in the task of Building Our Future Together”, the statement concluded.

For a better society

Total Views: 71 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

