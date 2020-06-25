Gov. Bunu assumes leadership of APC, promises justice

… As NEC orders end of all litigations

OBIORA IFOH Abuja

Governor of Yobe state and Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, caretaker committee, Mai Mala Bunu has promised to ensure that justice prevails in the party .

The Governor who was a former National Secretary of the party shortly after assuming office said, “after being two time national Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so am ready to do justice to every APC member.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision.”

He disclosed that NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit.

“Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along.”

LIST of APC CARETAKER COMMITTEE AND EXTRA-ORDINARY CONVENTION PLANNING COMMITTEE include :

1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun SW

3. Ken Nnamani SE

4. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

5. Governor Sani Bello NC

6. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps

9. David Lyon – SS

10. Abba Ari -NW

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE

12. Ismail Ahmed – Youth

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary

Meanwhile, the non-NWC forum executive has been dissolved.

In a statement read by the acting publicity secretary of the forum, Mohammed Sani “on behalf of the majority members of the non-NWC, I am saddled to announce the decision of the members of the NEC to express the displeasure of the members due to the leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.

“The party caretaker committe led by Hon Nelson Alapa and eleven others is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. “In place, a three-man member committee is hereby agree to run the affairs of the forum acting pending when a proper election will be held. “The officers are: Acting chairman Hon. Abubakar Fakai, acting Secretary David Okumagba and acting publicity secretary Hon Muhammed Sani Ibrahim.”

