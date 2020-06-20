Gov. Bello mourns perm sec

The Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed sadness over the death of Malam Usman Musa Dallau, Permanent Secretary, Niger State Planning Commission.

In his condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor described late Musa Dallau as a hard-working, selfless, dedicated and passionate personality whose values will be greatly remembered.

“The late Permanent Secretary, Planning Commission had a progressive public service career haven reached the pinnacle of Civil Service in the State. I am deeply saddened by his demise but consoled that the deceased lived a good life and contributed his best to the service of Niger State and humanity”, the governor said.

He prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the departed and make Al-jannah Firdausi his final abode as well as give his family, friends and staff of the State Planning Commission the fortitude to bear the loss.

Usman Musa Dallau died at the age of 56 in Minna after a brief illness. Until his demise, he was a sitting traditional title holder, the Dagacin Nasarawa Kainji and a serving Permanent Secretary at the State Planning Commission.

He is survived by three (3) wives and 11 children.

