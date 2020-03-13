Gov. Ayade reads riot act to security chiefs in Cross River

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has read the riot act to security chiefs in the state and ordered them to flush out all kinds of criminals in the State.

An insider at the State Security Council meeting on Friday who declined giving his identity said Governor Ayade was visibly unhappy with the security chiefs.

“The Governor was very aggrieved at the spate of kidnapping and other related crimes, he gave the security chiefs matching order to flush out criminals in the State.

According to our source, the Governor condemned the spate of kidnapping and the gave the security chiefs orders to return the state to her peaceful level.

“He ordered security Chiefs in the state to make sure that the spate of kidnapping stopped immediately and return the State to her tranquil state.

The traditional rulers of the seven local government areas of the southern Senatorial district (Bakassi, Akpabuyo, Calabar South, Calabar Municipality, Odukpani, Akamkpa and Biase) who attended the meeting were integrated into the security architecture and are to assist the security chiefs in providing information which will lead to the flushing of the criminals.

The meeting which lasted for some hours was attended by all the security chiefs including the seven traditional rulers invited and other security agencies.

When contacted Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Ayade he confirmed that the meeting was held but declined further comment.

