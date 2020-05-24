Gov Ayade orders arrest of fake tax collectors in Cross River

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered the arrest of anyone found selling tickets or collecting any form of tax from those exempted from paying tax in the state.

The order was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by Mr. Christian Ita, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity.

The governor noted that some agents of the state still extort residents despite directives to desist.

He, therefore, ordered security agents to arrest anyone found wanting in that regard.

“It has been observed that in spite of His Excellency, the governor, Sir Ben Ayade’s directives as well as the provisions of the Cross River State Tax Exemption Law, agents of the Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA) were still engaged in the sale of tickets to bus, taxi, okada and tricycle operators in the state.

“Consequently, His Excellency has ordered the immediate suspension of the activities of the agency in the state. His Excellency will henceforth, not tolerate the flagrant disregard of the tax exemption law which has been in place for over three years now.

“On no account will any criminal and mischievous attempt to undermine and short circuit the noble effort of the governor be allowed” the statement added.

