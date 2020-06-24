Google selects 20 startups for class 5 accelerator Africa programme

UGO AMADI

Twenty startups have been selected for Class 5 of Google’s Accelerator Africa programme.

Previously called Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa, Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 5 will take place online, as one combined class of 20 startups, rather than the two classes per year held previously.

The program will run for the usual 3 months, with a one week ‘virtual bootcamp’ per month, from 29 June until 11 September 2020.

The selected pool of startups for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2020 are from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The startups cut across an array of industries including logistics, transportation, education, agriculture, e-commerce, media, health and professional services.

Some of the 20 selected startups include Adi+Bolga (Ghana): Adi+Bolga uses technology to provide virtual skincare consultations and accurate personalised product recommendations to consumers, AmiTruck (Kenya): Amitruck is a digital platform that seeks to bring trust, transparency and efficiency to logistics by using technology to connect cargo owners and transporters, Beamm (South Africa): Beamm allows users to make Hollywood style CGI and VFX videos with ease and Credpal (Nigeria): CredPal develops consumer credit infrastructure to ease consumer credit purchases, and enable retail businesses to provide on-demand credit for consumers in Africa.

Since its launch in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator program has worked with 47 startups from 17 African countries: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

They have contributed to economic prosperity & empowerment by collectively raising millions of dollars in investment, and creating hundreds of jobs.

Google continues to support developer communities across Sub-Saharan Africa, through Google Developer Groups, Developer Student Clubs and Women Techmakers, providing training and support for developers aligned with real-life job competency requirements.

Community groups engage in activities like Study Jams: study groups facilitated by developers, for developers. Today there are over 120 active developer communities across 25 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

