Goods worth millions destroyed as fire guts Nnewi electrical parts market

The fire which started at about 10:30pm burnt goods worth millions of naira.

Hundreds of shop owners trooped out late midnight on Thursday to help quench the fire before men of the state fire came to put an end to the fire incident.

It was learnt that the first fire truck did not have enough water and couldn’t do much in helping to tackle the fire incident before a backup fire truck was brought to complement the effort of the first one.

But, in a telephone interview with the Head of Fire Service in Anambra State, Engr Martin Agility said his men responded to action immediately the service got information about the incident by sending a fire truck from Nnewi to help put off the fire before a backup fire truck was sent from Awka.

According to a trader whose goods were burnt in the inferno, he said that he got a call about 11:00pm telling him the markey was on fire and he immediately rushed to the market only to discover that the fire was two shops away from his shop.

He said, “I rushed into my shop to try and salvage some goods, like TV and some other things but while inside the shop, the fire was moving very fast, so I had to come out through the roof.”

This is the second market to be gutted by fire since the new year, 2020.

Mgbuka Obosi Spare Parts Market in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state was in January gutted by fire, destroying goods worth millions of naira and rendering some traders hopeless and without any means if livelihood.