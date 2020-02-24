Home Photo Gallery Goldenline schools, 6th annual inter-house sports competition held in Lagos

Goldenline schools, 6th annual inter-house sports competition held in Lagos

L-r ...Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, Mrs Amaka Lovely, Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, wife Chioma, Mrs.  Chinelo Azuonwu, and Mrs.  Okonji Sandra, during the 6th Annual inter house Sports Competition held at Ajah in Lagos on 22/2/2020... PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting a trophy to Captain of Marigold  (Yellow house  ) the first position at the inter house Sports  Master Abbah James  (middle)  Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru  and other house members .

Chairman of the Occasion  Dr Jeff Duru, with the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting the trophy to Dianthus ( Green House) second position at the inter-house sports

Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, with the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting the trophy to Orchid  (blue house)  3rd position at the inter-house sports.

The 100 meters sack race  for Goldenline boys .

Cross section of the parents during the inter house  sports.

The 100 meters race by Goldenline children.

Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, presenting a trophy to Odhomi Orpva, from Amaryllis (red house)  3rd position in March past .

L-r … The 100 meters three Legs race for Goldenline boys .

Green and yellow house in Tug of war, during the 6th Annual inter house Sports Competition held at Ajah in Lagos on 22/2/2020…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 141 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply