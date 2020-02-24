Goldenline schools, 6th annual inter-house sports competition held in Lagos

Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting a trophy to Captain of Marigold (Yellow house ) the first position at the inter house Sports Master Abbah James (middle) Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru and other house members .

Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, with the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting the trophy to Dianthus ( Green House) second position at the inter-house sports

Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, with the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, presenting the trophy to Orchid (blue house) 3rd position at the inter-house sports.

The 100 meters sack race for Goldenline boys .

Cross section of the parents during the inter house sports.

The 100 meters race by Goldenline children.

Chairman of the Occasion Dr Jeff Duru, presenting a trophy to Odhomi Orpva, from Amaryllis (red house) 3rd position in March past .

L-r … The 100 meters three Legs race for Goldenline boys .

Green and yellow house in Tug of war, during the 6th Annual inter house Sports Competition held at Ajah in Lagos on 22/2/2020…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

