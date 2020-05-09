Glo launches Stay Home Data Plan, offers up to 20% more data

UGO AMADI

In order to facilitate work from home, sustain business activities and create more excitement for Nigerians while the government’s stay at home order in almost every part of the country subsists, Globacom has empowered its data customers with more data as they renew their plans.

In the new offer aptly tagged Stay Home Data plan, the network is offering up to 20 percent more data for its subscribers irrespective of the data plan they purchase.

A statement released by the company said that the customer will automatically enjoy up to 20% more data when he tops up his data. The percentage of data bonus enjoyed, however, depends on how much data he subscribed to.

“The more data you buy, the more data bonus you enjoy. For example, a N20,000 data plan will attract up to 20% more data, while a N100 data plan will give the subscriber up to 5% more data”, the network company explained.

In the new offer, the N20,000 bundle which before now offered 115GB will now give 138GB, meaning an additional data of 23GB, which is 20% more. The N100 plan which before now gave 90MB will attract an additional 15MB which translates to 105MB data.

The statement further said that a breakdown of the additional data shows furthermore that if a subscriber buys the N500 bundle, he would now receive 1.05GB instead of the former 1GB. The N1000 bundle will now attract 2.5GB instead of the previous 2.3GB. For a N2000 bundle, the new package has 5.8GB instead of the old 5.25GB, while a N3,000 data purchase would receive a massive 10GB as against the 9GB which customers received in the old package.

The plans can be purchased by dialing *777# for plan menu and selecting the plan of choice. Data plans can also be purchased at http://hsi.glo.com.

The company urged its customers to take advantage of the Glo Stay Home Data plan to sustain activities in their businesses, reach out to loved ones and entertain themselves through its 4G network backed by the powerful Glo1 undersea cable, which guarantees reliable, high quality and efficient telecommunication services.

According to the company, “COVID-19 is creating havoc across the world. It is also forcing people to stay indoors. Working from home across industries are now becoming prevalent and Globacom, as a responsible telecom operator continues to ensure quality network experience for its customers across the country especially as the people are forced to work from home.”

As part of its own response to ensure the safety of Nigerians while the pandemic lasts, the company advised all to take measures to ensure their safety in line with the guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). These include regular hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, limiting non-essential travel and ensuring timely medical checkups.

“Our primary focus at Globacom is to ensure that all Nigerians remain safe to support their families and the economy. We urge everyone to stay aware of updated practices and strategies to combat Coronavirus. These are trying times. However, we are confident we will overcome. Stay connected, safety for all”, the statement assured.

For a better society

Total Views: 42 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

