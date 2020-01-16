Giving.ng to feed 1,000 less privileged Nigerian families

COMFORT EKELEME

Over 1,000 food hampers will be delivered to families at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria, in the third week of January by crowdfunding platform – Giving.ng.

The platform which uses Crowdfunding to address pressing social problems in sustainable ways working with various partners is powered by Sterling One Foundation.

On the 28th of December 2019, the foundation launched a fund raising campaign for its inaugural feeding programme in Lagos during the Eat Drink Festival. The campaign objective was to put a smile on the faces of 1000 less privileged families struggling below the breadline.

Statistics show that an average Nigerian lives on less than a dollar per day and this makes it difficult for a lot of families to feed properly. As such, Sterling One Foundation intends to make January memorable for one thousand disadvantaged families.

The well-received initiative which is currently enjoying amazing support got a life of its own after participants at the two-day food and drinks festival held at Sterling Arena in Lagos donated unused funds on their cashless payment wristbands to the cause. Using the power of technology, Giving.ng got festival attendees to contribute various amounts of money to create social impact.

Working with various partners and donors, Sterling One Foundation also plans to provide scholarships for 500 out-of-school primary school children at N50,000 per child; fund 10 open heart surgeries, provide scholarships to 1,000 teachers and empower 1,000 street kids, among others.

Some of the foundation’s partners are Sterling Bank Plc, Rite Foods, Seven Up Bottling company, Leah Foundation, MACMME, Slum2School, OISA Foundation and Kanu Heart Foundation, among others.

The Giving.ng digital Crowdfunding platform provides donors with the opportunity to become part of a movement focused on improving nutrition, promoting sustainable agriculture, educating children, helping people lead healthy and productive lives thereby diminishing poverty.

Everyone can be part of this positive initiative by donating in one or more of five priority areas which include Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Gender Development while not-for-profit organizations with projects that align can also raise funds for their projects through the platform.

Donations can be made through the Giving.ng website across all aid categories by visiting www.giving.ng to be a part of this.

