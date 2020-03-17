‘Give Ondo APC ticket to credible Aspirant from Akoko Division ‘

DAMISI OJO ,Akure

A group, Ondo State All Progressives Congress Youth and Women for Good Governance(APCYWGG) has urged party stakeholders, Leaders of Unity Forum, and National Leadership of the party to be wary of political lobbyists ahead of October 10 governorship poll.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Yemi Osibanjo and National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Unity Forum, after its meeting in Akure, the state capital, the group urged them to shun those trying to mislead them into taking wrong decision that would bring misfortune to the party.

The group, led by Comrade Adeola Ajayi, said the APC could only win by fielding credible candidate from Akoko land in Ondo North Senatorial District, being the only stronghold of APC, where the party has never failed in any election since the formation of the party.

This is unlike Ondo South Senatorial District where over 75 per cent eligible voters are Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) supporters.

He said ” figures don’t lie,we buttress our submission with statistical facts and figures of the past successive election results in the state to assist the party leadership, and most especially Unity Forum leadership in arriving at evidence -informed decisions. “

“Our interest in this is nothing personal, but how APC will win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state “.

Ajayi lamented that Olusola Oke, Ife Oyedele and other aspirants from Ondo South Senatorial District lost their Senatorial District elections to PDP but now planning to exploit their connections with some party stakeholders to grab the party’s ticket when they know fully well that only the candidate from Ondo North can easily deliver.

It noted that Ondo South is the base of PDP, stressing that any candidate from the zone may return to the opposition.

The group said: “Majority of the Ondo North APC stakeholders have agreed that Ondo North should still produce the next APC governorship candidate, but such a person must be credible and acceptable by majority party members.

“We all know that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu worked against APC in Ondo North but yet he was defeated because Akoko people are always for APC. It is shameful, barbaric and disheartening to hear that Action Alliance (AA) which was imported to Ondo North defeated APC in Akeredolu’s Unit Six, Ward Five, Ijebu Owo where AA scored 125, APC 33 and PDP 13 votes in the last Senatorial Election.

” However, APC members in Akoko disappointed him by voting APC massively and shunned the money given to the agents of state government. I think that alone is enough evidence why the ticket should be given to a credible candidate from Akoko”.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, and other stakeholders.

