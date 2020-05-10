Girl, 16, allegedly killed in Lagos for ‘stealing’ N2,000, suspects arrested

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 16 years old house girl, Halimat Sodiq, in Bariga area of Lagos State.

She was accused of stealing N2,000 belonging to her employer, 41 years old Shade Moke.

The house girl was allegedly tortured to death by the suspects when she was said to have refused to own up to committing the offence.

The spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, made the arrest public in a statement he issued on Sunday and made available to us.

The statement reads in full:

“On 9/05/2020 at about 1130hrs, Bariga Police Station received an information that one Shade Moke ‘f’ 41 years old conspired with three others on 29/2/2020 and killed one Halimat Sodiq ‘f’ 16 years old over an allegation of stealing.

“The victim is said to be a house help to Shade Moke.

“She was alleged of stealing N2,000 from her madam which she denied.

“That the madam invited the remaining three suspects who tortured the girl to death.

“They buried her secretly at Atan cemetery, Lagos, so as to conceal the murder.

“The four suspects were arrested but they denied the allegations.

“They, however, admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money.

“They claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water.

“That they took her to three different hospitals before she eventually died.

“That the girl was buried by her parents not the suspects.

“The parents were also contacted for their statements.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court.”

